Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.