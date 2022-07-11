Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $553.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

