Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 12,546 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Overstock.com comprises 1.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Overstock.com worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Overstock.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 207,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Shares of OSTK opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 3.80.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

