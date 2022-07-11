Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,455 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.