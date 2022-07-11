Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 261 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,841,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $146.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 169.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

