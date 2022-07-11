Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 56 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $315.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.52.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

