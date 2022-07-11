Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 16,716 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MLCO shares. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $474.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

