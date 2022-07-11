Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

IWF opened at $229.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.60 and its 200 day moving average is $257.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

