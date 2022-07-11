Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,121 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 62.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.78 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $168.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.
In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
