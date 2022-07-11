Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 898 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.79.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

