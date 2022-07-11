ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

NASDAQ STX opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

