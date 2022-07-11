ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 135.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 114,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

