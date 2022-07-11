ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,929,000 after purchasing an additional 312,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $181.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

