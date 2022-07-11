ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $49.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

