ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $323.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

