ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $171.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

