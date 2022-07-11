Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.
AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a hold rating and set a C$1.32 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.79.
Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.
In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.