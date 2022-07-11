Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a hold rating and set a C$1.32 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.79.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.