Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after buying an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,518,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,624,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 94,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

NYSE DXC opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

