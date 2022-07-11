Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.