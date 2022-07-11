Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after acquiring an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.