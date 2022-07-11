Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PHM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

PHM stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

