Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FISV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

