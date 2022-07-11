Argyle Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after buying an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after buying an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

MET stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

