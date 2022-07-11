Argyle Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

