Argyle Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.32 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

