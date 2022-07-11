Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

