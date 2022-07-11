Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Amcor by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 72,116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Amcor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.70.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

