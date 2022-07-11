Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $193.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.68.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

