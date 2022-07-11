Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

