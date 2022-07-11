Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $152.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

