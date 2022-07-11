Argyle Capital Management Inc. Invests $493,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,972 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $228,638,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $82,722,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $72,518,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,484,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $23,451,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,607.00.

NYSE SHEL opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

