Argyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Exelon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

