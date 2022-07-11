Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.4% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.29 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

