Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

