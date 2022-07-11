Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.43.

WAT opened at $346.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

