Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.