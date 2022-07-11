Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Hershey by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Hershey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $219.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,131,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,148 shares of company stock valued at $142,735,470 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

