Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $219.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.03. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,148 shares of company stock worth $142,735,470 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

