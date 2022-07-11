Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 17.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

