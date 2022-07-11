Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $33.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

