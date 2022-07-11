Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in TC Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

