Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,966 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,145,000 after acquiring an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 884,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after acquiring an additional 807,561 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $32.75 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.