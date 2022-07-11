Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.