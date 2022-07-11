Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

