Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,419,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $177.40 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

