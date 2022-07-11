Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,383 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.