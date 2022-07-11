Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,330 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 140,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,045,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

