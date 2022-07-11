Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 966 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.62 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

