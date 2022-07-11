Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ManTech International worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.38 on Monday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

