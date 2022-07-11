Argyle Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average of $124.33.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,614 shares of company stock valued at $646,516. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

